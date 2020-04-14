Don't be blindsided by another black swan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The black swan theory is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise and has a major effect. The COVID-19 pandemic is a black swan. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the earliest we can resume life as it was before COVID-19 is in 18 to 24 months.

Eighteen to 24 months is long enough for a second, localized black swan to occur on top.

Each year, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes and other catastrophes occur across our vast country and strain our communities. 2020 will be no different. Our response to these catastrophes becomes more difficult in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Imagine the incremental complexity to navigate the 2014 Napa earthquake or the 2017 wine country fires if we could not come within six feet of one another.

In this moment, elected officials should take steps to reduce the risk of localized black swans. Take New York’s Governor Cuomo as an example.

The state of New York decided in recent years to shut down the Indian Point nuclear power plant. The decision to shut down was political, not science- or engineering-based. Power generation from the plant will be cut in half by the end of this month, the other half a year later, unless Governor Cuomo intervenes to keep it going.