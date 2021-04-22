Don't be fooled

We are a group of neighbors concerned about the proposed Gray Haven expansion that intends to house 30 patients on the corner of Seminary and Pine streets. We encourage Napa to not be fooled by Gray Haven’s recent public relations spin.
Gray Haven now calls their program a “residential care facility,” but make no mistake about it, Gray Haven will be treating and housing severely diagnosed mentally ill (DSM Axis 1 diagnosis) formerly incarcerated individuals, i.e. convicts. This information is clearly included in their public application for licensing from the State of California.
In fact, the original description of their program indicates that they will house people with “serious mental health challenges” and will have an “outpatient mental health clinic,” but after hiring a professional PR firm, their public messaging has changed. They now state: “The residential care facility is for individuals returning to Napa County who have become involved with the justice system as a result of their mental health problems.”
This new statement may be true, but what is also true is that they will be housing and treating severely diagnosed mentally ill convicts. We all agree that this segment of our population needs help. But it needs to be done responsibly.
Locating this type of facility 15 feet from apartments with children and a shared swimming pool, 50 feet from Shearer Elementary School, 100 yards from Fuller Park and Head Start, and in a residential community is inappropriate and reckless. This is not a NIMBY issue; it is a valid concern for the safety of our neighborhood children and also the general public. As many professionals have told us, with this type of facility, it is not if a problem will arise but when.
Gray Haven also wants you to be distracted by the fact that the historic mansion has been beautifully restored. We are pleased to see this historic treasure brought to its former glory, but this is hardly relevant to the issue of public safety.
Napa needs to know that Gray Haven is an unsecured facility monitored by cameras only. No staff lives at the facility and the executive director, program director and psychiatrist all live out of town. Residents are expected to abide by house rules, but if they do not, there are no real consequences. Say, for example, a patient with paranoid schizophrenia refuses to take his medication and while suffering from delusions and hallucinations leaves the property.
According to the executive director, after a certain number of hours, maybe even as many as six, the police will be called. A lot of damage can be done in six hours.
Gray Haven has called their approach “unique.” There is no other like it, and before they even open the doors to six patients and see if it works, they have submitted a proposal to expand it to 30. They are an inexperienced staff following a “hope it works” sort of approach and we do not believe that this experiment belongs in our neighborhood. We encourage the planning department, city council and all law and public safety agencies to think hard about this unique approach.
The expansion of Gray Haven from six patients to 30 puts public safety at risk.
Kevin S. Alfaro
Judge Kevin V. Ryan (Ret.)
Kimberley Nunn
Richard and Julie Kirk
Fuller Shearer Neighbors for Public Safety