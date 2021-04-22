Don't be fooled

Gray Haven also wants you to be distracted by the fact that the historic mansion has been beautifully restored. We are pleased to see this historic treasure brought to its former glory, but this is hardly relevant to the issue of public safety.

Napa needs to know that Gray Haven is an unsecured facility monitored by cameras only. No staff lives at the facility and the executive director, program director and psychiatrist all live out of town. Residents are expected to abide by house rules, but if they do not, there are no real consequences. Say, for example, a patient with paranoid schizophrenia refuses to take his medication and while suffering from delusions and hallucinations leaves the property.

According to the executive director, after a certain number of hours, maybe even as many as six, the police will be called. A lot of damage can be done in six hours.

Gray Haven has called their approach “unique.” There is no other like it, and before they even open the doors to six patients and see if it works, they have submitted a proposal to expand it to 30. They are an inexperienced staff following a “hope it works” sort of approach and we do not believe that this experiment belongs in our neighborhood. We encourage the planning department, city council and all law and public safety agencies to think hard about this unique approach.