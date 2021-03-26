Don't believe the hype on fractional ownership

Austin Allison recently submitted a long and well thought out marketing statement regarding his involvement in and advocacy for fractional home ownership ("Pacaso: Democratizing second home ownership, supporting communities," March 19). We must keep in mind that he co-founded the business (Pacaso) and he receives income from it so maybe his outlook is a bit optimistic and biased.
I guess that "democratizing second home ownership" translates helping more people purchase homes that they don't live in permanently so this means that more homes on the market that are not available to local workers.
Another concern is that I think all homeowners will agree that when a "for sale" sign goes up close to your home you get a little nervous about losing a known neighbor and gaining a new neighbor whose sensibilities and lifestyle may be upsetting to you and your neighborhood.
Most of the time the odds are that the new neighbor will be a decent person or family. Pacaso's model allows for up to eight owners to purchase and use the home, the chances of one or more of those owners being disruptive go up eight-fold.
I think that one of the objectives of these fractional owners is to have a place to party and entertain, there will be noise and parking issues in your neighborhood.
Mr. Allison states that Pacaso's rules prohibit short-term rental (think Airbnb) and large events and parties are prohibited. These rules will be difficult if not impossible to enforce. Also how do your rules define "large" when referring to events or parties?
I don't think that Pacaso will take an unbiased approach to complaints from neighbors or from the municipality where the fractional homeownership occurs. What next? I predict lawyers getting wealthy from lawsuits and cities getting overwhelmed with complaints.
Dan Hurst
Napa
