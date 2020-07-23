Don't change rules for nurse practitioners

The next several years were intense. I went to medical school, graduated, and started my emergency medicine specialty training. After two years, I decided that anesthesiology was actually the critical care medicine I wanted to practice. After three more years of specialty training, I became an MD anesthesiologist. It is nearly impossible to believe that I would have practiced the same, or as comprehensively, after completing only two years of training to become an advanced practice nurse, instead of completing the seven required to be a specialty practicing medical doctor.

I had to become a doctor to realize that even after all of those many years of my experience as a critical care nurse, I had so much more to learn.

As AB 890 now reads, it shortcuts the time and training it takes to diagnose, initiate, and manage the care of patients. The collaborative care team model has worked very well when led by a specialty trained physician who has oversight (and is ultimately responsible) for the patient care of the advanced practitioners in their practice. This move to grant nurse practitioners independent practice will not increase access to care or close the provider gap, without consequences. Instead, I fear, it will shortchange all of us and our desire for the best medical care possible.