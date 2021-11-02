Don't combine Marin and Napa in a single district

The possible joining of Marin and Napa Counties into a single election district is tantamount to ensuring chaos. The two counties are as different from each either as a dog is different from a cat.

I am extremely concerned (and opposed) to the uniting of two such dissimilar counties into the same voting district. Time does not allow a complete dissection of the negatives involved in such a merger, but here’s a start:

The population of Marin County is twice that of Napa County. This gives Marin a county-centric voting advantage over Napa. Their priorities are way different from those of Napa. Marin’s are based on a local small business economy focused on the local community. Napa’s is based primarily on being a world-class destination based primarily on a single economic engagement — the wine industry.

Both counties do rely on the tourist industry, but Marin’s attraction is around such natural wonders as Muir Woods, Stinson Beach and other Pacific Coast attractions, Mt. Tamalpais State Park, plus a plethora of boutique shops and industries, and quaint communities like Sausalito.

Napa County’s tourist industry is primarily based on the agribusiness of wine production, offering as corollary but not primary, such attractions as Lake Berryessa recreational area, the quaintness of St. Helena and Calistoga, and the cosmopolitanism of Yountville, and the growing business acumen of American Canyon.

Marin County is accorded the number one ranking as the wealthiest county in California, and fifth wealthiest in the nation. Napa is somewhere in the middle of the pack. This alone dictates a different set of priorities, goals, profile elements, and state and federal needs. Having the larger population, Marin would be, and rightfully so, focused on those priorities.

Napa’s priorities, however, are almost all diametrically opposite, for better or worse, are geared towards the wine industry, a multi-billion-dollar destination. A substantial boutique economy is built around that fact but I don’t believe it is compatible with that of Marin County.

If counties should need to be subsumed into the same voting district, it is totally logical that they share goals, problems and resources, such as Sonoma County and Lake County.

Both not only are adjacent to Napa County, but they share the same type of agricultural economy based on the wine industry and the destination businesses in support of that agribusiness.

Their challenges, too, are similar: floods, wildfires, drought and the economic consequences derived thereof with shared first responder responses — a lot less likely with Marin because of the geographic separation.

The logic thus rendered is that shared challenges and goals of these three counties would be more readily addressed by being in the same district, whereas Marin and Napa would be constantly opposite of each other, with Marin being dominant by virtue of economics and regional differences.

And frankly, I doubt if Marin wants to connect with us, either.

Richard Bruns

Napa