Don't count on that Costco

I was somewhat amazed to see a top-of-the-fold front page update to the Napa Pipe/Costco project. I hope my recent letter to the Register has played at least a small part in seeking this update.

Now we know the Costco “may” be open in 2023. This does not account for the inevitable setbacks and delays. My suspicion is: Don’t count on the “may open in 2023” date.

For perspective, let me provide additional context. In 2013/2014, David Sinegal opened a winery in St. Helena. He is the son of the owner of Costco. My son helped design the winery and was the original winemaker for Sinegal. At the time, my wife and I had the opportunity to attend a harvest party at the winery. We talked with David about the then-pending Napa Costco. He generously offered to treat us to a Costco hotdog and coke at the opening (est. in 2017).

We can see what has happened to that offer. I seriously doubt, as senior citizens, we will ever be able to enjoy David’s offer.

I now have an alternative plan. On occasion, my wife and I will go to Mo’s in the River Park Shopping Center and order a hotdog/Coke and enjoy the treat while imaging/pretending we are at our new Costco. Perhaps others will do the same.

I am still disappointed.