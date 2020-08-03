Don't cover the mural

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was troubled to read your recent article regarding the mural at the Napa Mill, regarding an image of the Klu Klux Klan burning a cross ("Section of Napa Mill mosaic depicting historic Ku Klux Klan activity covered with tape," July 16).

While any image depicting the atrocities of the Klu Klux Klan is painful to view, it is clear that the artist intended for the mural to present both the good and the bad of Napa Valley history. As to whether the image glorifies the Klu Klux Klan, that is similar to suggesting that famous works of art depicting hell are glorifying it.

By covering up or replacing this image the original intent of the artist is lost, along with an opportunity for us to learn from the crimes of Napa Valley's past. After all, great works of art are intended to make us think - even if it is about tough subjects. If we can't learn from our history, we are destined to repeat it.

Julie Crafton

Napa