Don't destroy the livelihood of teachers

I just learned from the newspaper that the school board is contemplating ending the careers of up to 30 dedicated teachers and that they are planning to close a middle school.

Napa is a growing and thriving community, a mini-metropolis. Enormous housing projects for low-wage workers are being erected in south, west, and north Napa. All of these workers have families. These families will need schools, at least those already built and possibly more.

The population is growing. The tourist industry is booming. This is not some little dying Midwest town where everybody’s left. Affluent families are moving here, with children. There’s a few private schools but not affordable by most people. Are they assuming the curriculum is so deadly in the public schools, the teachers so uncaring, that people with money will opt out of public schools? If so, then fix the curriculum. The teachers have always been on the whole outstanding and compassionate.

The children in this community need the continuity of these teachers, and these schools already here. Please join me in asking the School Board to reconsider the destruction of the livelihood of these teachers and the added traffic and logistical problems they’ll create for every driver in town if they close a middle school.

Lauren Coodley