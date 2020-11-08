 Skip to main content
Don't disparage older people

Don't disparage older people

I was dismayed by the Register's Nov. 3 publication of Paul Newberry's horrible ageist attack on new Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa ("White Sox return to disco era with La Russa"). If Newberry was trying to be funny, I'm not laughing. The Register might want to take a look at the demographics of its subscribers before deciding to publish any more columns which disparage an older person on the basis of age.

Martin Kassman

Napa

