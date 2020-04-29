Don't expect much help from White House

Question: who knew that there was more to being a president than playing golf, juvenilely belittling people, attacking journalists, constantly lying, and having an endless stream of pep rallies?
Answer: anyone with a functioning brain.
Take care of yourselves and support your families, friends, and neighbors.
Don’t expect much help from the fool in our White House or his dimwitted and self-serving appointees.
Donald Hazelton
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.