Don't expect much help from White House

Question: who knew that there was more to being a president than playing golf, juvenilely belittling people, attacking journalists, constantly lying, and having an endless stream of pep rallies?

Answer: anyone with a functioning brain.

Take care of yourselves and support your families, friends, and neighbors.

Don’t expect much help from the fool in our White House or his dimwitted and self-serving appointees.

Donald Hazelton

Napa

