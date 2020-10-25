Don't fall for the promises of Big Cannabis

Letter To the Editor I read with interest your article about Measure T in our town of Yountville ("Yountville voters will decide cannabis measure in November," Oct. 21).

My argument against Measure T could be condensed to "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Yountville has cultivated a world-class brand as a culinary destination over the years, and to risk that reputation by being one of the first towns in California to offer a dispensary and lounge makes no sense.

The stated gross benefit is $30,000 to $100,000 per year prior to anticipated increased law enforcement costs. To put that in perspective, the town just spent more than $30,000 on soundproofing our pickleball courts. The ordinance is also written to allow more cannabis businesses with a simple vote of the council.

Outside "big cannabis" interests are also trying to accomplish this in Sausalito, but the town council there has been wise enough to say no to on-site consumption. They know that tourists from locales where marijuana is banned may decide to partake in an unfamiliar substance and run into trouble.