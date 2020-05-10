Don't forget about social distancing

As my wife and I toured our glorious city on Easter Sunday looking for "Easter Eggs", I was shocked by two things: First, the amazing creativity of our citizens, and second, the obvious gathering of people at a couple of homes in town. Extra cars were observed around the houses, and at one place specifically, many people were seen gathered around the dining table.
Some people just don't seem to understand that the coronavirus can be carried and transmitted by people who don't show symptoms! So that beloved friend or family member from another community can carry infection here. Or vice versa. Please observe the rules to limit contagion! They apply to us all!
Evan Massaro
St. Helena
