 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't forget the fire victims

Don't forget the fire victims

{{featured_button_text}}

It seems to me that if the governor is handing out billions of dollars, he could supplement the Victims' Fire Trust to ensure that the wildfire victims' claims are paid in full.

We as victims should be made whole as we did not cause this tragedy. Many victims including my husband and me are still living in a rental and it will be four years pretty soon since the fire at Atlas Peak. There are many victims who are suffering like us and want to put this tragedy behind us.

People sometimes do not want to hear about the victims of these fires but we like many others are suffering every day and we are subject to the determination the of the trust and it appears that we may not receive the total amount of our loss.

I would hope that the governor may realize that help is needed for us so we can move on. He could at least cover the administrative costs of the trust so that monies that need to go to victims are not depleted.

Georgene Larsen

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Register logo

Register logo

  • Updated
Letters to the Editor

Fix the roads first

  • Updated

Mr. Blevins is right on about this roundabout ("No to roundabouts," Feb. 24). The money that would be spent on this project could be better sp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News