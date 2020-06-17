Don't get complacent about COVID-19 precautions

COVID-19 is transmitted by droplets, but can be in the air with coughing or sneezing. Face masks matter. When we all wear masks, the virus must cross two barriers to infect another person.

Ventilation matters. Good air movement decreases the risk of airborne transmission. Handwashing matters. The virus on our hands after touching something or shaking hands can lead to infection when we touch our face.

Harm reduction means limiting the risk of infection by limiting exposure to the virus. To maximize safety, we must: minimize the time exposed, maximize the distance between people, use a barrier (a face mask), look for well-ventilated open spaces, and wash our hands often to reduce the harms as our community is opened.

So how does this work in our real lives?

Sitting six feet apart in your backyard with friends and wearing masks is low risk. Going to the store where everyone wears a mask is low risk. Even passing someone in the aisle of a grocery store is low risk if you both wear masks and your contact time is very short. Walking outside and passing someone on the side walk or running past someone while jogging is low risk if you stay six feet apart.