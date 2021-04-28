I am writing in appreciation to Belia Ramos and OLE Health for their efforts in getting our community vaccinated against COVID.

Unfortunately, my son Andrew was unable to take the opportunity to participate. Starting in mid-December, he spent over two months at Kaiser Hospital before he lost his struggle against COVID.

My heartfelt thank you to all who sent flowers and cards to myself and family. The hole left in our hearts is devastating and will take a while to heal.

I am especially grateful to all the healthcare workers at Kaiser for their compassionate care of my child.

For the sake of the people in your hearts, don't hesitate to get vaccinated.

Hope Lugo

Napa