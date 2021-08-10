Don't impose new burden on struggling B&B owners

The California State Senate is poised to vote on a measure that will imperil small, family-owned businesses just when they have begun the long journey to economic recovery after 17 months of pandemic closures.

Legislative leaders are considering AB 1074, which is an overly broad attempt to dictate hiring practices for small businesses. Specifically, this measure targets the state’s 6,000 hotels, the vast majority of which are owned and managed by families.

Under AB 1074, a bed and breakfast that terminates its contract with, for example, a landscape maintenance company, will have to require that the replacement landscape maintenance company hire the same employees from the terminated company. This means that when the B&B elects to switch landscaping services they could be stuck with the same under-performing employees.

Worse, it puts the B&B owner in the untenable position of trying to force the new landscape maintenance company to hire employees that the B&B owner may have wanted replaced.