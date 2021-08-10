Don't impose new burden on struggling B&B owners

The California State Senate is poised to vote on a measure that will imperil small, family-owned businesses just when they have begun the long journey to economic recovery after 17 months of pandemic closures.
Legislative leaders are considering AB 1074, which is an overly broad attempt to dictate hiring practices for small businesses. Specifically, this measure targets the state’s 6,000 hotels, the vast majority of which are owned and managed by families.
Under AB 1074, a bed and breakfast that terminates its contract with, for example, a landscape maintenance company, will have to require that the replacement landscape maintenance company hire the same employees from the terminated company. This means that when the B&B elects to switch landscaping services they could be stuck with the same under-performing employees.
Worse, it puts the B&B owner in the untenable position of trying to force the new landscape maintenance company to hire employees that the B&B owner may have wanted replaced.
This is an over-the-top attempt to mandate small business hiring practices that assuredly will hurt the employees its authors say they want to protect. It certainly will harm family-owned businesses with yet another confusing California regulatory burden being dictated just as those businesses are reopening after months of pandemic closures.
The proposed legislation, which is scheduled to come before the State Senate Committee on Appropriations after the legislature returns Aug. 16, fails to define clearly which businesses and which of their services are to be regulated, creating gaps of interpretations that are confusing to all, especially, for small, family hotel operators without the means to ensure compliance.
Many of California’s bed and breakfast operators have only a few staff and contract out most services to vendors that specialize in a particular service who, under AB 1074, will be mandated to hire only employees from previous vendors regardless of level of performance.
California’s hotel operators struggled through pandemic shutdowns as they faced extraordinary financial and regulatory burdens and some haven’t yet re-opened. AB 1074 is expected to further hurt the state’s top industry and its employees just as they begin the long and uncertain road to economic recovery.
CHLA recommends AB 1074 be rejected outright. AB 1074 is a solution in search of a problem. Its implementation would add yet another unnecessary burden to small business families, who already are suffering from the greatest economic challenges of their lifetimes.
Lynn S. Mohrfeld
President and CEO
California Hotel and Lodging Association