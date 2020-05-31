Don't let our work go to waste

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa has gone a wonderful job so far with the virus, but I’m afraid it will all go to waste. I’ve been in a couple of restaurants lately where the restaurant had been fine with precautions but the bar areas have had dozens of people not social distancing and with no masks.

I’d hate to see us go backwards like many other states are clearly doing.

Churches have no business endangering the health of other Napans. It had nothing to do with rights, but common sense not to infect your neighbors.

We clearly cannot count on fellow Napans to use common-sense precautions, based on what is obvious in bars and parks in the city.

To bring the economy back, the virus must be stopped or even more jobs will be lost. Is anyone monitoring all of these neglects of any precautions in Napa?

John Kuhlmann

Napa