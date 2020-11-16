Don't loosen the rules that protect our environment

On Tuesday, Nov, 10, The Board of supervisors adopted several measures proposed by the Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley Grapegrowers, and Winegrowers to help the flailing economy in Napa County after this year of wildfire and pandemic. I celebrate many of the measures that help county residents, businesses, and the wine industry.

However, why are the supervisors continuing the conversation into December when they consider demands put forth by nine vintners who call themselves Coalition Napa Valley? As Supervisor Gregory Ryan stated, “Let’s not beat around the bush. These are controversial requests.”

Coalition Napa Valley is a group of vintners who have long advocated to reduce/eliminate rules. Several have said this in various APAC/BOS/PC meetings. Several have had large code violations, doing just what they want, asking for forgiveness when caught, being fined, but still getting what they want. This is lawlessness. They are also big contributors to re-elections campaigns.