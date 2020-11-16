Don't loosen the rules that protect our environment

On Tuesday, Nov, 10, The Board of supervisors adopted several measures proposed by the Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley Grapegrowers, and Winegrowers to help the flailing economy in Napa County after this year of wildfire and pandemic. I celebrate many of the measures that help county residents, businesses, and the wine industry.
However, why are the supervisors continuing the conversation into December when they consider demands put forth by nine vintners who call themselves Coalition Napa Valley? As Supervisor Gregory Ryan stated, “Let’s not beat around the bush. These are controversial requests.”
Coalition Napa Valley is a group of vintners who have long advocated to reduce/eliminate rules. Several have said this in various APAC/BOS/PC meetings. Several have had large code violations, doing just what they want, asking for forgiveness when caught, being fined, but still getting what they want. This is lawlessness. They are also big contributors to re-elections campaigns.
Still, I would hope that this would not be the determining factor in considering demands by this group, demands which, according to the supervisors, could require changes to Napa County General Plan, environmental impact reports, and further erosion of the Winery Definition Ordinance (WDO). Demands include removing visitation limitations, eliminating appointment requirements, having infrastructure alone to determine the number of visitors, and extending hours to 7 p.m., directly impacting restaurants in town, who are probably in much worse shape. And what about COVID protocol in the case of no appointments and unlimited hours?
These demands would further egregious commercialization of what Napa County has worked so hard to protect with our Ag zoning laws and the WDO. The measures passed on Tuesday will help the flailing wine industry, but we have no idea where this all is going with wildfire and our changing climate.
The question of what will happen to fine wine in Napa Valley is a growing question as our climate warms, our county burns, and smoke destroys crops. The most important thing the Board of Supervisors can do at this time for the wine industry and for all of us is fast track a Climate Action Plan (13 years in the making) that has major teeth. This is not a time to loosen our Ag lands' protections, but rather to manage our forests and oak woodlands in environmentally appropriate ways, lessening the risk of great damage from wildfire, and to help residents harden homes/businesses. (Firewise has some excellent programs for the latter.)
If we take care of our forests and oak woodlands, our greatest tool in sequestering carbon, we are also taking care of our watersheds and water security. In the long run, this is the wine industry's greatest hope for survival.
We must encourage our supervisors not to allow a small, self-interest-motivated, deep-pocketed group to push changes that have such far-reaching, negative consequences.
Patricia Damery
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!