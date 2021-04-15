Don't mess with River Middle School

When my husband and I considered relocating our family from Sonoma County to Napa County, the prospect of moving our children to new schools was a factor that gave us pause.

Fortunately, I found out about River Middle School and New Tech High School while researching options in 2018. The mission and methods associated with each school were great fits for our two daughters and we moved to Napa in summer 2019. The specific offerings of both River and New Tech were what ultimately made us decide to go ahead with the move.

We became NVUSD parents at an extremely challenging time for the schools, yet at every step, we’ve been impressed with the commitment of the teachers and administrators, as well as the regular communication from the district. Our daughters are happy in their new schools. They are excelling academically and socially, feel known by their teachers, and each of them have made friends. If it weren’t for River Middle School and New Tech High School, I don’t know that we would have chosen to move our family to Napa.

Please reconsider closing River Middle School so that it can continue to draw new families to this wonderful community.

Erin Morris

Napa