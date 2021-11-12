Don't permit retail cannabis sales

Please, everyone, contact the Napa City Council and object to the commercial sales of cannabis.

I understand some people use it for medicinal purposes, but the full-blown sale to everybody should be stopped. Pot is not good for our atmosphere, not good for our health and one has to stay away from second-hand smoke and please do not think that marijuana is comparable with a fine wine.

Pot is addictive and can lead to us of stronger drugs. Pot is definitely not good for pregnant women and the potency has increased from 4% to 18% in a span of 30 years. All these facts matter and should be a concern.

Again, please, write to our leaders at the City Hall in Napa and support me in stopping the sale of cannabis in Napa.

Kerstin Hughes

Napa