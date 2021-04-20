Don't prevent us from praying at Planned Parenthood

Dear Napa City Council: With all the respect and love that you deserve, and knowing that you profess to love women, children and all this beautiful Napa community. I beg you to not vote in favor of the buffer zone proposal.

Because for the best interest of the whole community, we need healthy women, men and children. And I know for my own 12 years of experience dealing with the pain of women and men who unfortunately chose abortion, how they struggle to overcome this tragedy.

Believe me that we don’t like to be there either. If it wasn’t necessary, we wouldn’t be there. I promise, but the reality is painful for everyone specially for the unborn children. Yet we don’t condemn anyone. We only pray for confused mothers and fathers who are struggling with their decision, offering them our humble prayers and good literature. We also offer very educational literature to young people for their own benefit. Literature that explains deadly sexual transmitted diseases and how to avoid those risks, including unwanted pregnancies.