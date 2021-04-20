Don't prevent us from praying at Planned Parenthood

Dear Napa City Council: With all the respect and love that you deserve, and knowing that you profess to love women, children and all this beautiful Napa community. I beg you to not vote in favor of the buffer zone proposal.
Because for the best interest of the whole community, we need healthy women, men and children. And I know for my own 12 years of experience dealing with the pain of women and men who unfortunately chose abortion, how they struggle to overcome this tragedy.
Believe me that we don’t like to be there either. If it wasn’t necessary, we wouldn’t be there. I promise, but the reality is painful for everyone specially for the unborn children. Yet we don’t condemn anyone. We only pray for confused mothers and fathers who are struggling with their decision, offering them our humble prayers and good literature. We also offer very educational literature to young people for their own benefit. Literature that explains deadly sexual transmitted diseases and how to avoid those risks, including unwanted pregnancies.
I myself have experienced difficulties with some people and it’s very hard to take the verbal offenses, cursing from some individuals. One day a young lady approached me using a very offensive language. I asked her if she finished her complaint, she said yes what else you want to hear? I told her that we are just praying for confused mothers and their unborn babies. She wept and said I didn’t know that. She said can I ask you for a favor. Yes, I replied. Please pray for me and my baby that I aborted when I was about 19 years old. Yes, I will do that every time I remember you.
I’m telling you that she went at peace. For the Glory of God.
I also had an encounter with a Satanist who was hurt badly. But Our Lord Jesus Christ delivered him from hate and pain.
Lastly if you want a healthy community. Please don’t stop us from reaching the wounded brothers and sisters. May God bless you all. Sincerely yours in Christ.
Isidro Rodriguez
Napa