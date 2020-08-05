Don't remove your mask to sneeze

There is, of course, a lot of talk about people not wearing face masks and how far the germs from a cough and sneeze can travel.
However, I have witnessed several different people wearing their masks, and then all of a sudden they lower it or raise it up to let out a disgusting sneeze. I was far enough away and went farther after hearing and seeing them do this.
I would like to say that the purpose of the masks is to block their germs. When a person needs to cough or sneeze; they are supposed to do it in their mask.
And I might also add that nobody needs to sneeze like an elephant or cow. I have an inverted sneeze and when I rarely sneeze, no germ particles come flying out of my nose.
I wish the President and doctors and newscasters would tell people that you are not supposed to remove your mask or lower it to let out your germs.
James Banks
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.