Don't remove your mask to sneeze

There is, of course, a lot of talk about people not wearing face masks and how far the germs from a cough and sneeze can travel.

However, I have witnessed several different people wearing their masks, and then all of a sudden they lower it or raise it up to let out a disgusting sneeze. I was far enough away and went farther after hearing and seeing them do this.

I would like to say that the purpose of the masks is to block their germs. When a person needs to cough or sneeze; they are supposed to do it in their mask.

And I might also add that nobody needs to sneeze like an elephant or cow. I have an inverted sneeze and when I rarely sneeze, no germ particles come flying out of my nose.

I wish the President and doctors and newscasters would tell people that you are not supposed to remove your mask or lower it to let out your germs.

James Banks

Napa