Don't shut down River Middle School

I am a student at River Middle School. It has been brought to my attention that it is in consideration that River might be shut down.

I have learned so much at River, I have made new friends, learned about dedication, I have even found more out about myself. My teachers are so inspiring and they help me and many other students when we are struggling. My teachers have been there for me to talk to when I felt like no one else was.

It makes me sad to think that I might lose all that, and more. I have been able to discover who I am through student clubs and I can talk to the people in the student clubs to express myself.

River helped me come out of my shell and become a more active member of the community. River has helped me become less shy and has helped me become more open. I can't imagine not being able to go to River because it is such an amazing, diverse, safe space for people to talk and be open. I hope River doesn't get shut down.

Aimee Pepper

Napa

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS