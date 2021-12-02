Don't simply accept vaccine refusers

I believe it is a mistake for vaccinated individuals to simply accept COVID-19 vaccination refusers who have no medical or religious basis for their refusal of COVID vaccination.

We should amend our COVID-19 vaccination protocols to require that vaccination refusers be required to promptly complete and sign an Advance Directive for Health Care that provides for the level of medical intervention that the unvaccinated individual expects if the unvaccinated individual enters a persistent vegetative state.

An alternative consequence for COVID vaccination refusers could be the completion, signing, and endorsement by a licensed physician of a POLST (Physicians’ Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment). POLSTs are more difficult than Advance Directives to administer outside of licensed health facilities, but POLSTs have the value of asking vaccination refusers to choose to be, or not to be, resuscitated when the chance of survival is deemed to be negligible due to COVID-19 infection.

Will COVID vaccination refusers be willing to cooperate in completing Advance Directives or POLSTSs? Some refusers may cooperate, but the impact of bringing the increased risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death could increase the chances that refusers would change their position and accept COVID vaccination.

David E. Loberg

Napa