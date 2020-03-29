A little humor to brighten the day. My take on The Police’s song, “Don't Stand So Close To Me.”

Young teacher

The Corona

Of schoolgirl malady

She wants him

So badly

Knows what she wants to be

Inside her

There's burning

This girl has no resistance

Look Coughing

She's so close now

This girl is half the distance

Don't stand, don't stand

Don't stand so close to me

Don't stand, don't stand

Don't stand so close to me

Her friends are wheezing

You know how sick girls get

Sometimes it's not so easy