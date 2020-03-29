A little humor to brighten the day. My take on The Police’s song, “Don't Stand So Close To Me.”
Young teacher
The Corona
Of schoolgirl malady
She wants him
So badly
Knows what she wants to be
Inside her
There's burning
This girl has no resistance
Look Coughing
She's so close now
This girl is half the distance
Don't stand, don't stand
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand, don't stand
Don't stand so close to me
Her friends are wheezing
You know how sick girls get
Sometimes it's not so easy
To be the teacher's threat
Agitation, isolation
So bad it makes him cry
Wet bus stop
She's waiting
His car is virus-free and dry
Don't stand, don't stand
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand, don't stand
Don't stand so close to me
Loose phlegm in the classroom
To infect they try and try
Sore throats in the staffroom
The transmutations fly
It's no use
He feels her
He starts to shake
He starts to cough
Just like the old man that is quarantined off
He says
Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me
Gotta get away
Gotta get away
Gotta get away
Gotta get away
Don't stand so close to me
Gotta get away
Gotta get away
Gotta get away
Gotta get away
Don't stand so close to me
To me-e
(Don't stand) don't stand (don't stand)
Don't stand so close to me (don't stand)
Close to me
Close to me
Close to me
Don't stand
Don't stand
Don't stand
So close to me
Patrick Harmon
Napa
