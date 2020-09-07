Don't trample our First Amendment rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First Amendment rights are being trampled on a lot these days, but it seems it is only to one side. Riots are happening in the streets of America, yet no business is asking for buffers. They just want the law upheld.

It had been stated the rioters have First Amendment rights. Free speech, the right to lawful assembly and the freedom of worship without government interference are guaranteed in the First Amendment.

Planned Parenthood, also known as the provider of abortions not a women’s health center, is asking to limit the freedoms and protections of the First Amendment. Why? 40 Days for Life has a spotless record. They are not looting, burning or even disrupting the business of the abortion mill. 40 Days for Life is just peacefully praying and peacefully expressing outrage to the killing of babies in the womb. They are responding in Love to a grievous sin.

Planned Parenthood must be feeling the effects of God’s intervention. Prayer and free speech against them, coupled with the desire for our government to stop funding them, must be at the heart of their request.