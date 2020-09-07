Don't trample our First Amendment rights

First Amendment rights are being trampled on a lot these days, but it seems it is only to one side. Riots are happening in the streets of America, yet no business is asking for buffers. They just want the law upheld.
It had been stated the rioters have First Amendment rights. Free speech, the right to lawful assembly and the freedom of worship without government interference are guaranteed in the First Amendment.
Planned Parenthood, also known as the provider of abortions not a women’s health center, is asking to limit the freedoms and protections of the First Amendment. Why? 40 Days for Life has a spotless record. They are not looting, burning or even disrupting the business of the abortion mill. 40 Days for Life is just peacefully praying and peacefully expressing outrage to the killing of babies in the womb. They are responding in Love to a grievous sin.
Planned Parenthood must be feeling the effects of God’s intervention. Prayer and free speech against them, coupled with the desire for our government to stop funding them, must be at the heart of their request.
Napa City Council has a responsibility to the people of Napa that includes those who are opposed to the work of abortion. To be moral, civil and just, you must not rush to protect Planned Parenthood and step on those who would peacefully beg to differ. Education about the ills of abortion, like the pain it has caused on individual women, not to mention the loss of children being brought into the world, need to be heard.
Please consider the children for once. Napa is not just about revenue and tourism. It is about its people, who may differ. What message are you sending to people? Siding with Planned Parenthood is saying that you agree with their ideals and are against people with consciences. You would be stifling the conversation that needs to happen.
A 40-foot barrier might not be enough for Planned Parenthood. They would actually like 40 Days for Life to disappear. Prayer can span at least 40 feet, but the presence of good people exercising their rights is important here.
Please leave well enough alone. Deny their unlawful request and allow the dialog to continue. What we don’t need now is for the council to put their hand on the scale.
James M. Prudhomme
Napa
