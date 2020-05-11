Don't trample the common good

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I work in healthcare. Fortunately, I have been able to shift my work to phone and internet, but my colleagues are literally putting their lives on the line every day they go to work providing direct patient care in people's homes, hospitals, and nursing facilities.

I get how frustrating it is to be confined to home, and I know this shutdown has been economically devastating to many. I don't want to minimize those realities. Yet I implore you, neighbors: Please follow CDC, state, and county guidelines for maintaining physical distance and wearing masks in public.

I'm horrified by the number of people I see around Napa not wearing masks or maintaining appropriate physical distance. The fact that we have had relatively few cases so far does not detract from the fact that cases are still growing and testing capacity is far short of the need.

Each of us has a responsibility not just to protect ourselves from others who may be infected, but to protect others from ourselves, in case we're infected and asymptomatic.

Our obligations to one another are reciprocal, and the most vulnerable people deserve the most protection: physically, economically, psychologically, socially, and spiritually. We must all take care of one another and not let our individual wishes trample the common good.