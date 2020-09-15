Don't understand single-issue voters

I never understood people who were hard-line, one-issue voters. Their position on one particular item is so strong that it will outweigh anything else, including their own economic interests or their view on other substantive topics.
My hypothesis in this election cycle is that there exists a large bloc of the 40 percent or so that comprise Trump’s immovable and intractable base who are one-issue voters. And they see Trump as a proponent of their singular overriding issue. That issue is to pack federal courts with conservative judges and ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade.
This goal is so pervasive that it overshadows every other tenet that Republican leaning voters might otherwise deem important.
For example, not a peep is uttered when trillions of dollars of deficits are run up each quarter. The long-held conservative credo that the government should live within its means and balance the budget is ignored and their silence contradicts long-held beliefs; the imposition of policies that destroy major long-term alliances, the U.S. Postal Service, Social Security, international agreements, etc. can only be interpreted as, “well if it has to be.”
When tariffs are imposed that most all economists warn will only hurt American consumers and producers, all that results is a casual “who cares?” shrug; when the administration shows little interest in implementing a coordinated plan to fight COVID-19 and that results in millions of unemployed workers and basically destroying the economy, their reaction seems to be, “Well, it is what it is.”
Bombastic words that stoke racial tension without ever giving even minimal lip service with words that might heal tensions and to unite us, and then the inevitable civil unrest occurs, it’s apparently just collateral damage that has to be endured.
These one-issue voters aren’t convinced or seemingly disturbed about the non-stop utterance of easily provable lies. The obvious fact that major campaign promises, including Mexico would pay for a “big beautiful concrete wall all along the border,” or that coal mining would come “roaring back” and its miners be “soon going back to work” have been unfulfilled appears to mean nothing to them.
We see evidence of corruption in the current administration being uncovered and investigated on almost a weekly basis. And we also see past administration officials who are routinely indicted and convicted of crimes, but even this won’t sway how they’ll vote.
When one-issue voters ignore all the other major problems that we’re being confronted with, they not only endanger our prosperity. They also imperil our survival as a democratic nation. There’s just too much at risk to permit one singular issue to blind us to the myriad society threatening perils that are staring us in the face.
John Sensenbaugh
Napa
