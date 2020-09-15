Don't understand single-issue voters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I never understood people who were hard-line, one-issue voters. Their position on one particular item is so strong that it will outweigh anything else, including their own economic interests or their view on other substantive topics.

My hypothesis in this election cycle is that there exists a large bloc of the 40 percent or so that comprise Trump’s immovable and intractable base who are one-issue voters. And they see Trump as a proponent of their singular overriding issue. That issue is to pack federal courts with conservative judges and ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade.

This goal is so pervasive that it overshadows every other tenet that Republican leaning voters might otherwise deem important.

For example, not a peep is uttered when trillions of dollars of deficits are run up each quarter. The long-held conservative credo that the government should live within its means and balance the budget is ignored and their silence contradicts long-held beliefs; the imposition of policies that destroy major long-term alliances, the U.S. Postal Service, Social Security, international agreements, etc. can only be interpreted as, “well if it has to be.”