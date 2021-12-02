Don't wait to annex the largest island

The Napa Valley Register recently reported on the city of Napa’s Oct. 26 kickoff to its redistricting process, during which it will reapportion Napa City Council voting districts based on new census data.

Public comment I submitted as a resident of the largest county island, the West Pueblo/Linda Vista county island, prompted important discussion regarding county islands: their future and their place in the redistricting process.

During that meeting, City Attorney Michael Barrett stated that “the city’s plan is to annex those properties into the city limit” but that it will not happen until after redistricting. He went on to describe a cumbersome two-step process in which the city would first draw new district lines based on existing city property and then later figure out how to add the newly annexed county islands into a district.

Waiting to annex the largest county island, the West Pueblo/Linda Vista county island, with its 1,400 residents, until after the redistricting process has been completed is unnecessary and unacceptable. Over a year ago, the city spent $25,000 to complete all studies and maps legally required for annexation. No legal impediment prevents the city from proceeding to file an annexation application, which would give these residents a meaningful voice in the current redistricting process and the right to vote in city elections.

Giving them a voice now is especially critical because the West Pueblo/Linda Vista county island is surrounded by District 2 (Browns Valley) and close to District 4 (central Napa). Even without any annexations, new census data requires the city to shrink District 2 and expand District 4.

City residents have both a county representative for county issues and a city representative for city issues and get to vote for both county and city ballot initiatives. County island residents have been disenfranchised and are underrepresented, lacking a city representative and being unable to vote for city initiatives, even though residents are surrounded by the city and affected by city decisions, policies, and services.

The ball is in the city’s court, and it is the city’s inaction that has prevented annexation from moving forward, even though the city is fully aware that the effect is the disenfranchisement of neighborhoods that are predominantly working-class and a majority Latinx. At this point, the city’s failure to enfranchise these residents is intentional. And what were the reasons given for waiting?

According to the city attorney, city staff need to analyze the impact of the annexation on the rest of the city. Does that mean some sort of economic analysis in which the city looks at the financial benefits of annexing the county islands (e.g., increased sales tax) weighed against the costs of bringing these neighborhoods’ infrastructure up to city standards?

If so, we ask the following questions: What is the long-term cost of postponing annexation and allowing county islands’ infrastructure to continue to deteriorate? What is the cost to all local taxpayers of the inefficiencies created by having these county islands in the middle of the city, for example, the inefficient two-step redistricting process being planned? How much is people’s right to vote worth, and where does that factor into the city’s “analysis?”

According to the city attorney, the other reason for delaying annexation is that the city wants to do outreach in the county islands to see how the island residents feel about annexation. Why does the city need to find out how residents feel when the city has already said they are planning to do it? If the city hears that some residents want to continue following county rules, believing (perhaps falsely) that they are more lenient, and other residents want to be annexed to vote in city elections, would the city consider these equal reasons or give more weight to the latter, considering that voting is a constitutional right?

The city should stop stalling and forgo any more “analysis,” which is not required by LAFCO, and should pass a resolution to annex this county island now to include its residents in the current redistricting process. As has been said several times by county and city officials over the past few decades, “It is the right thing to do.”

Larry Alexander

Co-chair of No More Napa Islands!

Napa County Progressive Alliance Steering Committee Member