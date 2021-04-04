Don't waste money on investigating supervisor's vaccination

It is of great concern to see the thousands of taxpayer dollars being wasted investigating District 5 Supervisor Belia Ramos for receiving vaccination treatment.

Instead, those thousands of dollars, human power, and resources should be put to better use bringing vaccinations to the food and manufacturing industries in American Canyon.

Resources should be prioritized to support the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce and American Canyon city officials. Those thousands of dollars being wasted on a bogus investigation should be spent on educating our communities.

I spoke during public comment at the Supervisors meeting on March 16, 2021, expressing my disappointment over not getting the essential workers in Napa vaccinated. My husband, a delivery driver who was featured in the Napa Valley Register as one of the Napa Unsung Heroes for working 10-12 hours a day delivering essentials to our community since March of 2020, will be getting his vaccine in Solano, instead of Napa County because Napa hasn’t called him.

Use the resources and money to get our essential workers vaccinated in our own County as soon as possible. It is crazy, and embarrassing that Solano County is taking care of your own Napa constituents.

Karina Servente