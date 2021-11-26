Don't wreck local journalism

I was disheartened and terrified when I read in today's Register that the Register is considering a sale to Hedge Fund Alden Global Capital, notorious for gutting newsrooms of local reporters, and monopolizing the free press in America.

Please do not diminish the efficacy of our local journalism. Please do not see out to the highest bidder. We need real reporters reporter real news in order to inform the public in the most objective, accurate way possible. The following is taken from a Wikipedia article on Alden Global Capital.

"Alden has a reputation for sharply cutting costs by reducing the number of journalists working on its newspapers. In March 2018, Margaret Sullivan, the media columnist for The Washington Post, called Alden "one of the most ruthless of the corporate strip-miners seemingly intent on destroying local journalism." and Vanity Fair dubbed Alden the "grim reaper of American newspapers"

Barbara Monnette

St. Helena

Editor's Note: The Register's corporate parent, Lee Enterprises, received an unsolicited bid from Alden Global Capital on Nov. 22. The company has not taken a position on the offer, but has said that it was not actively trying to sell to Alden or any other outside party when the offer was made.