Don't you mean "Live free AND die?"

An open letter to those protesting in favor of opening up the economy prematurely:

Dear Protestors,

Just like on New Hampshire license plates, your motto appears to be “Live Free OR Die”. May I suggest a slight variation of this for you all: “Live Free AND Die?”

Wake up, people. This pandemic is far from over. Instead of focusing on your own hardships, please reflect on the many who have died and their families, many who are ill, the many more who will be ill, and those who will die. Also think about caregivers, medical and otherwise, and their families.

Do you want to be part of the problem or part of the solution? If the latter, continue to social distance, wear a mask in public, and be meticulous about your hygiene, particularly your hands and face.

Thanks for “listening.”

Jim Treadway

Napa