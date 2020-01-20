I am writing to you in hopes that my letter in regards to Jill Techel’s treatment of Vice Mayor - yes, Vice Mayor Doris Gentry ("Rare disagreement flares at Napa City Council annual planning retreat," Jan. 16) will be seen.
Ms. Techel’s disregard for “fair” treatment is absolutely embarrassing. It appears that she feels she may change the rules and ignore that Ms. Gentry holds that title, simply because she disagrees politically with her. She, like many these days, can’t seem to follow the guidelines set out if they do not coincide with their own views.
I find it to be arrogant and weak behavior by Ms. Techel. We as citizens of Napa deserve so much more than her one-sided and preferential treatment of her own.
Enough already. Doris Gentry deserves the same treatment and guidelines as every other person in the Napa city government.
Wendy Wilson
Napa