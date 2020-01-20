I am a life-long Napa resident. I have never been involved with, or have any desire to be into, politics. That being said I want to let you know that I do not know Mayor Jill Techel or Scott Sedgley. I do know Doris Gentry and I would like to make a couple comments about her.
Doris is an exceptional hard worker with a desire to help all people. Doris takes the time to listen to many people and goes out of her way that they may be heard where it counts. Doris has helped countless kids in the foster care system.
Doris’s connections with many nonprofit communities help her to obtain resources to help in all areas of need. Doris has the ability to use these resources instead of tax dollars.
You have free articles remaining.
I vote for Doris Gentry because she has a vision for the citizens of Napa from the top to the bottom.
Harold Hayes
Napa