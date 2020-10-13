Doris Gentry is not the right person to lead Napa

Dear Lil Witten: Your letter to the editor about Doris Gentry was so sincere, yet unfortunately, in my opinion, very misguided ("Editorial was mean-spirited and one-sided," Oct. 4).

I didn’t see anywhere in the letter mention that you worked with her. You were great at giving us her resume, but nowhere was there mention of your personal work experience with her. Anyone can have a great-looking resume, yet a resume says nothing of temperament and capability. As for being smart, even Hitler was a smart person; it didn’t mean he was the right person to lead Germany.

I worked with Doris Gentry on Porchfest and I am in complete agreement with the editorial board regarding her inability to lead, guide, and protect the city of Napa. She talks a great talk; but she didn’t walk the walk.

On the day of Porchfest she sat and socialized with her friends and supporters, leaving the heavy lifting of organizing and taking care of volunteers to the rest of us. She loved having her name associated with the event, but I found her participation to be minimal at best.