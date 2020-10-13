Doris Gentry is not the right person to lead Napa

Dear Lil Witten: Your letter to the editor about Doris Gentry was so sincere, yet unfortunately, in my opinion, very misguided ("Editorial was mean-spirited and one-sided," Oct. 4).
I didn’t see anywhere in the letter mention that you worked with her. You were great at giving us her resume, but nowhere was there mention of your personal work experience with her. Anyone can have a great-looking resume, yet a resume says nothing of temperament and capability. As for being smart, even Hitler was a smart person; it didn’t mean he was the right person to lead Germany.
I worked with Doris Gentry on Porchfest and I am in complete agreement with the editorial board regarding her inability to lead, guide, and protect the city of Napa. She talks a great talk; but she didn’t walk the walk.
On the day of Porchfest she sat and socialized with her friends and supporters, leaving the heavy lifting of organizing and taking care of volunteers to the rest of us. She loved having her name associated with the event, but I found her participation to be minimal at best.
She was also asked specifically to only use the Porchfest organization email address for all communication with the volunteers. Yet she chose to use her own personal address, copying in all the volunteer information into her personal database. It was a breach of trust, which is why I don’t trust her to safeguard Napa.
Let’s not forget her negative attitude toward the Pride flag flying at city hall: “I love you all, really, but no.” You cannot claim to support gay people and then diminish them at the same time. That is hypocritical.
Also, to clarify, being vice-mayor is a ceremonial role which is why Doris was in trouble early on in her campaign when she used that title in her campaign materials. It was misleading the public as their is not real substance to that position. Jill Techel has always been mayor of Napa during the pandemic and the fires; not Doris Gentry. Jill Techel has been a strong and worthy leader for all of us here in the city of Napa.
I’m not here to change your vote, Lil. I simply want to make sure you understand the caliber of person you are voting for in this election.
Jim Gunther
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked Gentry about the Porchfest controversy. She said it was the result of a misunderstanding related to her efforts to recruit more volunteers.
