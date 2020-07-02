Doris Gentry will be fierce warrior for Napa

As a first responder and firefighter for over 20 years and EMS professional Paramedic for 35 years, a Napa resident, a union member with local 1230 Contra Costa Co., I understand how important the mayor's position is to the health and safety of our community, especially during these turbulent times.
It is for this reason that I endorse and support Doris Gentry for mayor. She will be a fierce warrior for our community, putting the public first and supporting the Constitution. Please join me in voting for Doris Gentry for mayor this November.
Mathew Alexander
Napa
