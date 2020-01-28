I wholeheartedly endorse and support Doris Gentry for mayor of Napa. I have admired Doris for many years. Her tenacity and stamina are unmatched.
She’s always standing up for Napa’s underserved communities, whether it be her passion for helping foster kids or her willingness to reach out to, understand and help anyone who has an issue relating to the city of Napa. Her ability to quickly grasp any subject thrown at her makes her an effective public servant. She is a tireless ambassador and a true Napa hero. She will make a great mayor.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Kim Gilbert
Napa