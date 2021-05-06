Dr. Biden's Magic Elixir

I wanted to alert your readers to a fellow that has been coming around these parts. You may have seen his wagon. It says "Dr. Biden's Potions and Medicinal Elixirs."

He says that taking one of his potions can cure any number of ailments and provide one with almost unbelievable benefits. One of his potions, something he calls the Magic Stimulant, is something he claims will make everything free. You want to see the doctor — shazam, it's free. You want to go to some fancy college — presto, it's free. You want someone to look after your children — yep, free. If you've got debts — they also magically go away, too.

Now, I'll say one thing about Dr. Biden. He's a smooth talker and looks like your Uncle Joe. But I have to tell you, I took one of his potions and the results were like something I had never seen. First of all, I noticed that every time I went somewhere, everything cost me way more than before. He didn't mention anything about that.

I also noticed that when I went to the bank, the feller there said that what I had had shrunk. I said I never heard of money shrinking, but he said it was a fact. A whole bunch of people who had taken the potion noticed the same thing. Everyone's money was shrinking. I'm tellin' ya.