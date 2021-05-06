Dr. Biden's Magic Elixir

I wanted to alert your readers to a fellow that has been coming around these parts. You may have seen his wagon. It says "Dr. Biden's Potions and Medicinal Elixirs."
He says that taking one of his potions can cure any number of ailments and provide one with almost unbelievable benefits. One of his potions, something he calls the Magic Stimulant, is something he claims will make everything free. You want to see the doctor — shazam, it's free. You want to go to some fancy college — presto, it's free. You want someone to look after your children — yep, free. If you've got debts — they also magically go away, too.
Now, I'll say one thing about Dr. Biden. He's a smooth talker and looks like your Uncle Joe. But I have to tell you, I took one of his potions and the results were like something I had never seen. First of all, I noticed that every time I went somewhere, everything cost me way more than before. He didn't mention anything about that.
I also noticed that when I went to the bank, the feller there said that what I had had shrunk. I said I never heard of money shrinking, but he said it was a fact. A whole bunch of people who had taken the potion noticed the same thing. Everyone's money was shrinking. I'm tellin' ya.
But the worst thing was this strange thing that appeared over my cabin. It was a huge rock, the size of 20 men. That thing looks like it could crush me and all my children, but it just sits there in mid-air, suspended over our little home. It has the letters D-E-B-T written on it. Not sure what that means. And it's growing bigger by the day. Today, it was double the size it was just yesterday.
Everyone says, don't worry, you'll be alright. That thing is just gonna stay there in the air. Don't pay it no mind. But, I've got to tell ya, I don't like it. No, sir. Not one little bit. If any of them saying don't worry is wrong, well that will be one horrible magic potion.
I just wanted to let your readers know. If they see Dr. Biden's wagon comin' around their parts, they may want to steer clear.
Thank you and God Bless.
Rich Jacobson
Napa