Dr. Stranglehold or How I learned to stop worrying and love The Donald

So, The Donald has managed to cast both the Mueller Report and an impeachment trial acquittal as governmental vindications of his innocence and role as Victim-in-Chief. Brilliant, simply brilliant. We all need to move on with the next chapter of this drama of consummate adroitness and thereby serve proper witness to the Master at his craft.
As with many other Americans of relatively sound mind, I have fought against the idea that he would succeed in the ways that he has over the past three years. Not any more.
I am now going to see if I have learned and can therefore predict his next moves. That will be no more successful at stopping him, but perhaps more fun.
Let us accept, for the moment, that Vlad the Enabler and The Donald have been and are now in lock step in achieving their common goal of re-election. What might be envisioned by the Dynamic Duo over the next half year?
If the debacle of the Iowa caucus is any indication, then election meddling of all kinds would be Gambit #1. All that is needed is some elementary level hacking of machines and servers in the myriad of states, counties, cities; delays and counting problems will sow the seeds of doubt for weeks on end. It will make the “hanging chad” issue in Florida in 2000 seem like child's play. And don’t expect anyone to resolve the issue by verifying paper ballots; they either won’t exist or will be irretrievable for many reasons. Think “Monkey Wrench Gang” for this argument.
You have free articles remaining.
Gambit #2 will be a more sophisticated version (Lucifer 5.0 sounds more sinister than Guccifer 3.0 dontcha think?) of pirating in the last election. Otherwise previously protected materials for all candidates, parties, and geography will be systematically dumped on the public stage. It will direct or divert attention from any problematic issue for our Batman and Robin.
Gambit #3 will be manipulation of all Social Media (Facebook, Twitter, etal) such that a myriad of phantom avatars will influence the ebb and flow of public opinion to impact whomever they deem worthy of its’ benefits or detriments. The most unwitting victims of this sabotage will be exhausted by this time; they will accept any truth that fits their personal narrative and enable them to take a much needed nap.
I can’t wait to watch cable TV reports and read various opinions and analyses in my magazines and newspapers in the coming weeks. I have come to relish being right(eous) in what I believe will happen rather than whether it is legal or good for the country. I am finding the Dark Side is pretty comfortable if you accept it; over time the bright light of the truth has made my eyes and brain hurt.
Nighty night.
Eric Zimny
Napa