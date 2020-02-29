Dr. Stranglehold or How I learned to stop worrying and love The Donald

So, The Donald has managed to cast both the Mueller Report and an impeachment trial acquittal as governmental vindications of his innocence and role as Victim-in-Chief. Brilliant, simply brilliant. We all need to move on with the next chapter of this drama of consummate adroitness and thereby serve proper witness to the Master at his craft.

As with many other Americans of relatively sound mind, I have fought against the idea that he would succeed in the ways that he has over the past three years. Not any more.

I am now going to see if I have learned and can therefore predict his next moves. That will be no more successful at stopping him, but perhaps more fun.

Let us accept, for the moment, that Vlad the Enabler and The Donald have been and are now in lock step in achieving their common goal of re-election. What might be envisioned by the Dynamic Duo over the next half year?