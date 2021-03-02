Draft Land Use Plan: Is this how we want Napa to look?

I am a long-time resident of the southwestern area of Napa and a member of the “Keep Napa’s Gateway Green” (KNGG) coalition. We have been involved for many months in the GPAC process of virtual meetings, community and member workshops and have great concern with the Draft Land Use Plan that is currently being proposed as it pertains to the Horseman’s Association (HA) and Ghisletta properties.
The report and draft land use maps submitted to the Planning Commission recently derived from the countless hours of GPAC meetings do not reflect the attitudes of the overwhelming percentage of Napans who responded to the surveys, the multitude of public comments made and the numerous concerns of the GPAC members (who worked very hard to fulfill their duties).
The survey results show conclusively that Napans strongly favor the following for future planning: “Greater Densities, which allow for more housing options, should be spread throughout the city, rather than concentrated in one area.” “We need to protect existing neighborhood retail and shopping areas” and over 85% responded that “It is important to protect open space at the perimeter of the city, including outside of the rural urban limit line.”
If the purpose of the surveys was to gauge the opinions Napa residents to determine how to best move forward with a plan that will govern how our city will look and function for the next two decades, then the big question remains: Why are the desires of Napans being ignored while the proposed Draft Land Use Plan looks as it does?
I would like to see the Napa 2040 General Plan be reflective of the type of Napa its citizens resoundingly want. This draft plan in respect to the HA/Ghistletta properties only serves to represent intensified housing sprawl on the outer edge of our city. To destroy one of the last open spaces and effectively cripple a community treasure such as the Horseman’s Association is the ultimate disrespect to our city and its inhabitants who value the beauty which has become such a rarity in the Bay Area.
The reasoning behind the densities of housing that are being proposed for the Ghisletta and Horseman’s Association properties is to make up for a dearth of affordable housing that our city has not built. Now, the city would like to solve this problem by allowing a density of up to nearly 3,000 units and 84,000 square feet of commercial building area to be placed at the gateway to our city on some of the last open space lands we have remaining.
Is this how we want Napa to look? The survey results indicate that Napans do not want this type of sprawl with sound walls, multi-unit four-story buildings, glaring lights of commercial so characteristic of other Bay Area cities with strip malls and the ensuing traffic congestion. The environmental and public safety cost is also ominous as the West Napa Fault Line runs directly through the properties. Is it fair and equitable that the southwest Napa area bear the impact of a development that would result in an increase of population the size of St. Helena?
I have heard repeatedly the term NIMBY tossed about in various formats with regard to our opposition to the current and proposed Land Use Plan for these properties. The term NIMBY — “not in my back yard"— has long been used to disparage people who oppose development in their communities.
We disagree with that characterization of our efforts. There is nothing wrong with standing up for our community and organizing with fellow neighbors to preserve a neighborhood. Not everything about development and growth is worth accepting. We have the right and the duty to speak out to protect the things we care about. As a matter of fact, it is wrong not to. We proudly stand together to defend this beautiful area of Napa and all areas of Napa that deserve that protection.
Most NIMBY causes are more about safeguarding the community as a whole, rather than one neighborhood alone. They are about trying to solve problems (like creating in-fill housing) without creating significant new ones (such as traffic congestion, pollution, wildfire dangers and costly infrastructure costs to struggling cities).
Please take time as you think about the HA/Ghisletta properties and consider how this plan will shape our gateway to Napa in a way that can not be undone and will forever be the entrance to Napa Valley. If you want to see these lands preserved, contact the Planning Commissioners and the City Council members and request they protect what we have managed to keep out of the hands of developers before it is too late. You do not have to live in southwest Napa to love and appreciate these lands as we do.
Victoria Lancaster
Napa
