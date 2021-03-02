Draft Land Use Plan: Is this how we want Napa to look?

I have heard repeatedly the term NIMBY tossed about in various formats with regard to our opposition to the current and proposed Land Use Plan for these properties. The term NIMBY — “not in my back yard"— has long been used to disparage people who oppose development in their communities.

We disagree with that characterization of our efforts. There is nothing wrong with standing up for our community and organizing with fellow neighbors to preserve a neighborhood. Not everything about development and growth is worth accepting. We have the right and the duty to speak out to protect the things we care about. As a matter of fact, it is wrong not to. We proudly stand together to defend this beautiful area of Napa and all areas of Napa that deserve that protection.

Most NIMBY causes are more about safeguarding the community as a whole, rather than one neighborhood alone. They are about trying to solve problems (like creating in-fill housing) without creating significant new ones (such as traffic congestion, pollution, wildfire dangers and costly infrastructure costs to struggling cities).