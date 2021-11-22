 Skip to main content
Drive-thru argument falls flat

Regarding: ("Napa City Council discussion of possible drive-thru ban to resume with general plan update," Nov. 10). Interesting article. The part that falls flat for me is that California is pledging zero carbon emissions by 2030. I’m pretty sure an electric car doesn’t add to the footprint in a drive through.

Meanwhile we’ve turned away Chick-fil-a and Raising Cane's, making Napa residents drive further and waste more energy, reduce revenues and, importantly, tax income for the city and county.

Phil Pyrce

Napa

