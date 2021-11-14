Drive-thru drama

I have been reading with interest the arguments and concerns about the idea of banning future drive-thru food service establishments. Here is my take on the issue. No one enjoys filthy air or the “fruits” of a rapidly overheating planet. Although the folks at Napa Climate NOW! are well-intentioned, I think many are not paying attention to bigger trends in our automotive industries.

The majority of new cars manufactured today have automatic stop-start systems. These systems gained wide acceptance in Europe in the 1990s where gasoline prices are very high and began in earnest in 2013 with U.S. car manufacturers.

A stop-start system turns the gas engine off when you come to a stop and rapidly restarts when you remove your foot from the brake. The intent is to curtail wasted gas consumption in stop-and-go driving or while waiting for a stoplight to change. Depending on the system and the vehicle, a stop-start system increases gas mileage (by not wasting gas) between 6-10%. It also diminishes air pollution considerably in cities.

Electric vehicles are not a fad. By 2030, the majority of vehicles produced by all the world’s manufacturers will be electric. They have no exhaust emissions. Clean electric vehicles are where all car manufacturers are headed because it is the best and easiest solution to reducing CO2.

In short, exhaust emissions from idling cars at a drive-thru restaurant will not even be an issue in the next 5-10 years.

The problem I have with the city council potentially banning all future drive-thrus is the impact on Napa’s residents. Unless you are wealthy, chances are you live in a two or three job household. Working families are not always up to the demands of cooking nightly meals and particularly if you have children. Requiring parents to exit their cars, with kids in tow, enter a fast-food restaurant to pick up an order then reverse the process and head home to eat is an unnecessary inconvenience. Using a drive-up lane to pick up some burgers, tacos or a bucket of chicken is often the best solution to the time crunch so many working people endure.

Denying residents easy access to affordable fast food after a long workday will not go over well. There is an obvious and very real need for these types of restaurants. I think it would be very short-sighted of the Napa City Council to ban future drive-thrus because of a current perception of pollution that will not be a problem in the near future. I urge the city council to do some research, find some balance and not cave to dire predictions.

Ron Rogers

Napa