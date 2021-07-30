I recall an evening when Mom and I talked about her family being chased out of Kansas by the Dust Bowl. Her family made their living as farmers as far back as she could remember. They owned their land, worked it, and fed their families generations after generation, only to be forced to move on after several years of drought. Today, I feel like history is repeating itself.

We are suffering a drought down here in California. By suffering, I don't mean we don't have water to drink, but it does mean we can either flush or do a load of laundry. No car washing, no lawn watering, and no topping off the pool as it evaporates if you are lucky enough to have a swimming pool.

Most Californians are veterans of these water-conserving measures. Our weather pattern comes in El Nino or La Nina flavors. Like it or move back to Chicago.

But this year, the problem is more significant than a little dead grass. We are moving into the fire season, and the entire state is holding its breath. Our reservoirs are empty, our lakes are huge beaches around tiny puddles. Our forests are dry tinder, our green belts and carefully tended landscapes, denied water, have become fuel for a firestorm.