To Beth Carson, Bruce Crain, and all our neighbors across Napa complaining about Chick-fil-a being denied the ability to open a store in Napa, why does this matter to you?

Why would you protect a big business with no vested interest in you other than to take your money while decimating the local economy with extremely low-paying jobs and serving poor quality food scientifically engineered to keep you coming back for more despite knowing better?

We have at least two top-notch places to get locally grown, locally owned, and locally made fried chicken sandwiches that are far better than Chick-fil-a could ever make. I know, I grew up on fried chicken in Mississippi.

I also saw how those same fast-food restaurants destroyed our vibrant local food culture and forced the vast majority of people I grew up with into minimum wage jobs that few have been able to escape.

I can understand the frustration at a decision you don’t agree with, but I’ll never understand the propensity for protecting a faceless organization that, at the end of the day, doesn’t have anyone’s best interest in mind other than increasing consumption, no matter your politics.

We, your neighbors, deserve better, and so do you. Always shop, eat, drink, and think local first.