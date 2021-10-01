Ed Barwick – Napa’s gold standard for good citizenship

He was also a generous philanthropist who contributed to many Napa non-profits and charitable organizations. What’s more amazing is that even this long list is incomplete, but it does highlight his best-known contributions to Napa.

Let’s do a short tour of where you’ll see signs of Ed around Napa. At City Hall, you’ll find him amongst the list of past mayors and council members. At the Napa football stadium, you’ll find a plaque with his name just outside the Napa locker room to honor his many years as stadium announcer (and player from 1942-1944 and member of Napa’s Sports Hall of Fame). At the Elk’s Club, you’ll find his picture among the list of past Exalted Rulers. And as you drive around Napa look at the cars that still have his Ed Barwick Motors license plate frames (someone is actually selling them on eBay for $39.99).

Community, friends, and family were Ed’s passions. He did have one hobby that started as a young man and continued until his passing. That hobby was all things associated with cars, including buying, selling, restoring, collecting, speaking and everything else to do with automobiles.