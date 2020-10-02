Editorial was mean-spirited and one-sided

I have generally counted to 10 before responding to a derogatory remark. But after reading and digesting "The choice for Napa's mayor” on Sept. 13, in the Napa Valley Register, I felt compelled to respond. The editorial is written by the Register Editorial Board and the editor is Sean Scully.

I don't ever remember reading such a one-sided, mean-spirited letter before about a City Council member. Not only is it twisted in truth, but the hatchet job rings of character assassination.

First you write a glowing report about Scott Sedgley, who you have endorsed as your choice for mayor. Yes, he is a nice man and has been with the fire department for many years and city council and on the NVUSD board. Then you tell us that he is a Napa native. Good for him that his parents made the choice to choose Napa to move to all those years ago.

Next you tell us all about Gerardo Martin, who has only very recently thrown his hat in the ring for the major position. Then you give us all his accomplishments. He too sounds like a nice man. You, of course, forget to tell us if he is a native of Napa because that seems to be very important to you.