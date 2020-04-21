Effects on telecommuting on air pollution: a brighter future

What a difference a pandemic can make.
The significant changes recently forced on society to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will forever change the world and the way it looks to us. When it comes to our air quality, this may not be such a bad thing.
To prevent transmission of COVID-19, the majority of Americans have been ordered by their government leaders and health officials to shelter in place. Schools have closed, non-essential businesses have shuttered, and many Americans find themselves suddenly unemployed as manufacturing and retail production has ground to halt.
To allow for this new concept of “social distancing”, group gatherings of more than two people have been discouraged and even banned. To allow for continuing operations of essential or otherwise needed businesses, employers have been encouraged to allow their employees to work from home, when suitable, using electronic methods generally referred to as telecommuting.
Many employers nationwide have already transitioned to telecommuting and air pollution has notably decreased in specific affected areas. Air pollution is a toxic combination of the multiple products of combustion released through the burning of fossil fuels needed to power the global economy.
These noxious agents, including fine particles, hydrocarbons, nitrous oxide (N02), sulfur dioxide (S02), and ozone (O3), contribute to the deaths of 7 million people each year. Air pollution also is associated with an estimated one third of all preventable deaths from stroke, lung cancer, and heart disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this is an equivalent impact on world-wide mortality as is seen with cigarette smoking.
This resultant global lockdown has reduced both industrial emissions, as well as traffic-related tail-pipe emissions. Additionally, the changes fostered by staying at home and hunkering down have led to the unintended side effect of dramatically reduced air pollution and significantly improved air quality. Data from the Copernicus Sentinel-SP satellite has demonstrated a rapid and marked reduction in several harmful compounds polluting the atmosphere over the industrial regions of China and Northern Italy. This same scenario is replayed elsewhere. Air quality improvements have been documented in London, as well as in metropolitan regions of several major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit.
What happens when the quarantine is over? The current reductions in air pollution serve as a snapshot of what can happen when industrial society takes a time out. These improvements in air quality provide us all with visual and scientific data on the effects of reduced emissions that can happen relatively quickly when we all just take a break from our pollution generating habits. Taking a break doesn’t have to mean to come to a complete stop, it can simply be utilizing an alternate option to get the same job done.
Maybe we can’t prevent all of the economic activities giving rise to the pollutants in our air from coming back when the COVID-19 shelter in place is over. But, when business is back to normal, one thing we can do is start a new anti-pollution habit through the encouragement of workplace policies that promote telecommuting from home.
Imagine a future society with reduced traffic, noise, and smog realized when more people are enabled to work from home. If business and government can work together going forward to create the infrastructure and technology upgrades needed to support telecommuting, our communities can continue to see many of the reductions in air pollution we’ve realized over the past few months become the rule rather than the exception. The lungs and health of everyone will benefit, not to mention most workers are more productive and more satisfied with working from home.
Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Public Health Officer
Antonia Landels, Napa Resident
Arolyn Basham
Bailey White
Christina Vang
Nai Saechao
This is an Op-Ed piece written collaboratively by a group of San Jose State University students as part of the Masters of Public Health (MPH) program.
