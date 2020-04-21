Effects on telecommuting on air pollution: a brighter future

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What a difference a pandemic can make.

The significant changes recently forced on society to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will forever change the world and the way it looks to us. When it comes to our air quality, this may not be such a bad thing.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, the majority of Americans have been ordered by their government leaders and health officials to shelter in place. Schools have closed, non-essential businesses have shuttered, and many Americans find themselves suddenly unemployed as manufacturing and retail production has ground to halt.

To allow for this new concept of “social distancing”, group gatherings of more than two people have been discouraged and even banned. To allow for continuing operations of essential or otherwise needed businesses, employers have been encouraged to allow their employees to work from home, when suitable, using electronic methods generally referred to as telecommuting.

Many employers nationwide have already transitioned to telecommuting and air pollution has notably decreased in specific affected areas. Air pollution is a toxic combination of the multiple products of combustion released through the burning of fossil fuels needed to power the global economy.