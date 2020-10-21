I have been raised in the Napa Valley for the last 18 years. I am a graduate of Napa High and I am attending the University of the Pacific as an athlete and political science major. I have always been involved in this community, working as a lifeguard for the city and working on the Fourth of July and Halloween events. I was also a part of the Napa Valley Swim Team and the Napa Valley youth symphony.

I look at this election and I see a major choice that needs to be made. Are we going to elect someone who will keep doing the same thing for our city like years before or are we going to elect someone who understands what's going on in our city and take action? This is why I think we should elect Gerardo Martin as Napa’s next mayor.

One big issue that Gerardo is going to address is the environment. Instead of taking free land for hotels and other tourist projects, he wants to help preserve our land and our wildlife by keeping land safe for watersheds and saving more land for recreational purposes. He also wants to put more money into our public transport systems to help with carbon emissions. He wants to help upgrade our systems to make it less damaging to our environment in general but he also wants to create more green jobs for our economy to adapt and grow.