I have been raised in the Napa Valley for the last 18 years. I am a graduate of Napa High and I am attending the University of the Pacific as an athlete and political science major. I have always been involved in this community, working as a lifeguard for the city and working on the Fourth of July and Halloween events. I was also a part of the Napa Valley Swim Team and the Napa Valley youth symphony.
I look at this election and I see a major choice that needs to be made. Are we going to elect someone who will keep doing the same thing for our city like years before or are we going to elect someone who understands what's going on in our city and take action? This is why I think we should elect Gerardo Martin as Napa’s next mayor.
One big issue that Gerardo is going to address is the environment. Instead of taking free land for hotels and other tourist projects, he wants to help preserve our land and our wildlife by keeping land safe for watersheds and saving more land for recreational purposes. He also wants to put more money into our public transport systems to help with carbon emissions. He wants to help upgrade our systems to make it less damaging to our environment in general but he also wants to create more green jobs for our economy to adapt and grow.
Napa is going through a huge economic problem. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa’s economy has gone down and we need someone elected who understands how to get us out of this hole, repair our economy, and make it better in the process. Gerardo, as a member of the small business task force and a financial advisor, is the most qualified candidate to get our economy back to normal. He’s on the front lines for restaurants, helping them navigate outdoor dining and helping businesses adapt to the new normal. He also wants to create new tech and green jobs that will help diversify Napa’s economy and create jobs for people in our city.
You may have driven through downtown this year and saw hundreds of tourists walking around with no masks and no social distancing, endangering the lives of the workers at the restaurants. Gerardo wants to help protect locals and employees by promoting city-wide safety standards and holding the tourism industry accountable; creating a safer place for locals and workers and not be afraid of contracting an infectious disease. He also wants to re-evaluate our economy and adapt to the new normal, which means setting aside money to help protect front-line workers and fixing our city budget deficit.
As a local in Napa, I know that we have a housing problem. Riding your bike along the Vine Trail or kayaking in the Napa river, you see that there are lots of people who live on the streets and have nowhere to go. Gerardo wants to change that by expanding housing stock and creating affordable, high-density housing. He doesn’t want to build another hotel, he wants to create affordable housing to help fix our homelessness crisis in our city.
As a lot of people have seen in the past couple of months, America’s race problem is not getting any better and it is affecting every city in our country, including Napa. I believe that Gerardo is the only candidate that can help address our police and race problem in Napa. In the wake of the horrible shooting of Mr. Garcia, Gerardo was the only person to pay respects to him and his family during last week’s debates and was the only one to say that it was an unlawful act to shoot an unarmed man multiple times. The police are supposed to protect our city and not kill the citizens that live there.
Gerardo is a major advocate for the full I.D.E.A. (inclusivity, diversity, equity, and accessibility) training which would help us have that hard conversion and address the real problems that are happening in our city. Gerardo is the only person for the job to address the race issue in Napa.
I have already voted for Gerardo Martin by mail and I urge you to do this same. I hope my vision of Napa has helped make it easier for you to decide who you want to vote for. This election is scary and there is a lot of uncertainty, and I think that we can all agree that we are tired of being uncertain. We want a sense of normalcy again and I think the only way we can get it is to vote for Gerardo Martin.
Nicholas Cisco
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!