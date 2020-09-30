Elect Scott Sedgley as Napa's next mayor.

We have an incredibly important national election coming up in less than two months and so much is at stake when it comes to who we elect as president of the United States.

But our local election is also equally important as Napans will be voting on our next mayor. We have three candidates seeking the job but only one candidate is the right choice. That is why I’m strongly and confidently casting my vote for Scott Sedgley. He simply is the best and most qualified candidate to serve as Napa Mayor.

In addition to being raised in Napa and serving as a Napa firefighter for more than 30 years, Scott has also served as a board member with the Napa Valley Unified School District and worked with the local Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission. He fully understands what makes our community a special place.

In addition, Scott has the right character and temperament for the job. His integrity, honesty and compassion for everyone in our community are unmatched. He doesn’t cater to or favor any special interest groups and he is willing to listen, think strategically and thoughtfully and engage in intelligent conversations before coming to any important decision.

We must make the right choice in this critically important vote and elect Scott Sedgley as our next mayor.