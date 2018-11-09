In the Nov. 2 article "Trump pledges crackdown", the president "also said that he had told the military that if U.S. troops face rock-throwing migrants, they should react as though the rocks were rifles."
It scared the life out of me until my sister in law sent me a link from Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
"There is no leader in the military, officer or NCO who would allow a soldier to shoot at an individual throwing a rock. They know that violates the rules of engagement, the law of land warfare and the values those in the military believe."
Some of us may remember HUAC and the McCarthy hearings. By 1953, Senator McCarthy had grown increasingly reckless and erratic and his behavior was becoming unacceptable.
Behind closed door hearings, McCarthy bullied, lied and smeared his way to power destroying many careers and lives in the process. The last straw was when he began hearings on whether there was any infiltration of communism in the U.S. Army.
Joseph Welch, a soft-spoken lawyer who represented the Army said; "until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness." He went on to say, "have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?"
The audience composed of citizens and newspaper and TV reporters burst into wild applause and in a week the infamous hearings were ended, McCarthy exposed as a reckless bully and officially condemned by the U.S. Senate for contempt against his colleagues.
I realize that what happened at those Senate hearings in the '50s has no real connection on the tragedy of the asylum seekers who just want a better life. Yet, there is a repetition, when the abuse of an elected official uses his power to instill fear and hate that becomes increasingly toxic to our sense of justice and respect for the dignity of every person.
I truly believe that we Americans are decent human beings and have strong values that have lasted us well for generations. The Golden Rule, "Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You," is one that all of us can live by no matter our religious or political preference.
Teresa Cahill
Napa